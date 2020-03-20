Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) is attracting new Institutional Money

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $12.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISBC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.01, the stock is -21.58% and -28.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 12.98% at the moment leaves the stock -29.82% off its SMA200. ISBC registered -31.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.40.

The stock witnessed a -30.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.93%, and is -6.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.74% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) has around 1735 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $1.04B in sales. and $1.04B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.19% and -37.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investors Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $173.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC), with 20.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.73% while institutional investors hold 77.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.12M, and float is at 225.80M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 70.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 21.71 million shares valued at $258.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the ISBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.96 million shares valued at $249.69 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.41 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $219.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 12.68 million with a market value of $151.06 million.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) that is trading -25.07% down over the past 12 months. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is -9.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.62% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.