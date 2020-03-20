Investors have great interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are -59.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.46% or $5.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.38% down YTD and -60.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.96% and -34.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, SVB Leerink recommended the ARWR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ARWR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.00. The forecasts give the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.9% or 10.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, down -36.20% from $0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.35 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,750,823 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 963,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,446,867 and 193,884 in purchases and sales respectively.

GIVEN BRUCE D, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 35,613 shares worth $2.14 million at $60.13 per share on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 40,313 ARWR shares valued at $1.99 million on Jan 21. The shares were sold at $49.44 per share. O’Brien Patrick (General Counsel) sold 14,625 shares at $60.12 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $879261.0 while Myszkowski Kenneth Allen, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares on Jan 06 for $1.2 million with each share fetching $60.11.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is trading around $7.15 with a market cap of $1.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PGRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.14 million. This represented a 98.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $190.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $285.44 million, significantly higher than the $156.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $181.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Paramount Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 176,726 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,363 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 193.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Group Inc. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares worth more than $398.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.