Investors have great interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) shares are -38.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.97% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.45% down YTD and -38.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.85% and -38.00% over the month.

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is trading around $5.85 with a market cap of $784.48M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Covetrus Inc. (CVET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVET’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $197.0 million. This represented a 80.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.36 billion from $3.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.0 million, significantly lower than the $157.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Covetrus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 54,089 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,212 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.34M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 99.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus Inc. having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.37 million shares worth more than $163.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.75 million and represent 10.97% of shares outstanding.