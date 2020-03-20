Investors have great interest in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are -63.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.43% or -$1.98 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.57% down YTD and -63.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.19% and -63.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the DAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.63. The forecasts give the Delta Air Lines Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.1% or 38.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4, down -12.90% from $7.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$6.02 and $2.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 57 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,594,690 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 482,064. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,553,650 and 261,019 in purchases and sales respectively.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 976,507 shares worth $45.31 million at $46.40 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 DAL shares valued at $46260.0 on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $46.26 per share. Taylor David S (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $51.31 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $102627.0 while Taylor David S, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Feb 24 for $107347.0 with each share fetching $53.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), on the other hand, is trading around $7.70 with a market cap of $4.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MGM Resorts International (MGM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.67 billion. This represented a 152.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.88 billion from $31.17 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.81 billion, significantly higher than the $1.72 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.07 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at MGM Resorts International over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,173,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,000,772 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.73M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 488.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 702 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.52 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 52.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 billion and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.