Investors have great interest in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) shares are -36.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.38% or $1.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.43% and -38.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2018, JMP Securities recommended the ORI stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on July 12, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ORI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.00. The forecasts give the Old Republic International Corporation stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.27% or 45.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.60% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 0.50% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 100,940 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,100 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

REED GLENN W, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $104850.0 at $20.97 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier bought another 200 ORI shares valued at $3650.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $18.25 per share. MCNITT PETER (Director) bought 7,500 shares at $19.90 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $149250.0 while ZUCARO ALDO C, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Feb 28 for $589200.0 with each share fetching $19.64.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), on the other hand, is trading around $90.41 with a market cap of $30.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at WEC Energy Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 215,093 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,616 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 630.87k shares after the latest sales, with 14.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 314.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WEC Energy Group Inc. having a total of 1,185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 million shares worth more than $3.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 billion and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.