Investors have great interest in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares are -44.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.36% or $4.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.08% down YTD and -43.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.50% and -37.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the SEE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SEE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.09. The forecasts give the Sealed Air Corporation stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.86% or 15.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.88, up 2.30% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,145 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 64,288. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 250,327 and 54,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lustig Neil, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $44440.0 at $22.22 per share on Mar 16. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 10,000 SEE shares valued at $205400.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $20.54 per share. Whitaker Jerry R. (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $28.34 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $56671.0 while Chammas Emile Z., (Senior Vice President) bought 7,500 shares on Mar 05 for $223869.0 with each share fetching $29.85.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), on the other hand, is trading around $11.59 with a market cap of $21.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.32 million. This represented a 98.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.44 billion from $27.94 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.89 million while total current assets were at $4.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.49 billion, significantly higher than the $3.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.25 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 88.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.60% with a share float percentage of 446.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonica Brasil S.A. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company.