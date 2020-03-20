Investors have great interest in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) shares are -54.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.73% or $1.79 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.49% down YTD and -53.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.80% and -54.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the STOR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 16, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STOR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.12. The forecasts give the STORE Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.72% or 51.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, up 14.70% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 386,844 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,319 and 126,901 in purchases and sales respectively.

Long Catherine F., a CFO, EVP and Treasurer at the company, bought 3,485 shares worth $99810.0 at $28.64 per share on Mar 11. The EVP GC CCO & Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 STOR shares valued at $28670.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $28.67 per share. Volk Christopher H (President and CEO) bought 3,300 shares at $30.27 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $99891.0 while Long Catherine F., (CFO, EVP and Treasurer) bought 3,400 shares on Mar 10 for $101830.0 with each share fetching $29.95.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is trading around $4.39 with a market cap of $2.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.22 million. This represented a 99.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $723.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.35 billion from $12.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.32 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $135.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Western Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 503,131 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,126,282 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 201.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Midstream Partners LP having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $475.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.11 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.