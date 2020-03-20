Is ArcelorMittal (MT) a good stock to buy now?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is -59.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $24.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $20.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.34% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 44.79% higher than the price target low of $12.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -42.42% and -51.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -54.29% off its SMA200. MT registered -68.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -55.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -57.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.91%, and is -15.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

ArcelorMittal (MT) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $9.03B and $70.62B in sales. and $70.62B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.61. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.15% and -70.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

ArcelorMittal (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal (MT) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $15.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in ArcelorMittal (MT), with institutional investors hold 3.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 641.18M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 3.35% of the Float.

ArcelorMittal (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -73.31% down over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is -54.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.31% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.