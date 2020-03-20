Is BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Getting More Institutional Investors?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 15.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.84 and a high of $30.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.05% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -19.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.20, the stock is 16.87% and 18.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -13.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.58% off its SMA200. BJ registered -0.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.13.

The stock witnessed a 20.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.95%, and is 16.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.29% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 26383 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $13.19B in sales. and $13.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.07% and -13.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $3.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 554.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 115.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.52M, and float is at 134.77M with Short Float at 9.39%. Institutions hold 113.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.59 million shares valued at $468.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.59 million shares valued at $308.96 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.69 million shares representing 9.25% and valued at over $288.62 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 9.49 million with a market value of $215.7 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulliot Brian, the company’s EVP, Chief Membership Officer. SEC filings show that Poulliot Brian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $22.52 per share for a total of $225200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107092.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Poulliot Brian (EVP, Chief Membership Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $23.70 per share for $237000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 107092.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Werner William C. (SVP, Strat. Plan & Inv. Rel.) disposed off 8,775 shares at an average price of $27.26 for $239207.0. The insider now directly holds 50,854 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).