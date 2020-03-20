Is Dana Incorporated (DAN) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is -68.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.77, the stock is -51.78% and -60.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 33.56% at the moment leaves the stock -63.71% off its SMA200. DAN registered -67.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -61.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.85.

The stock witnessed a -66.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.31%, and is -29.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.72% over the week and 12.24% over the month.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has around 36300 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $8.62B in sales. and $8.62B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.72 and Fwd P/E is 1.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -72.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Top Institutional Holders

For Dana Incorporated (DAN), with 10.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.40M, and float is at 142.91M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares valued at $331.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the DAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.36 million shares valued at $243.24 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 7.0 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $127.36 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 5.85 million with a market value of $106.44 million.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WANDELL KEITH E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WANDELL KEITH E sold 6,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $17.18 per share for a total of $119631.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45467.0 shares.

Dana Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Collins Jonathan Mark (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $17.62 per share for $176150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7015.0 shares of the DAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Pyle Robert D (Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline) disposed off 32,851 shares at an average price of $17.42 for $572427.0. The insider now directly holds 39,248 shares of Dana Incorporated (DAN).

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading -76.24% down over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is -33.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.16% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.