Is Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) a good stock to buy now?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is -62.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $23.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.87, the stock is -50.31% and -58.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 85.17% at the moment leaves the stock -63.82% off its SMA200. DBI registered -72.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

The stock witnessed a -62.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.07%, and is -37.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.68% over the week and 20.49% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $495.19M and $3.52B in sales. and $3.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.21 and Fwd P/E is 3.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.77% and -74.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $882.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.96% while institutional investors hold 114.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.36M, and float is at 59.56M with Short Float at 15.74%. Institutions hold 106.49% of the Float.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rawlins Roger, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rawlins Roger bought 52,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $150523.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159368.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Poff Jared A. (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 33,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $2.94 per share for $99582.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48611.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L (Executive Chairman) acquired 281,891 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $865405.0. The insider now directly holds 533,782 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).