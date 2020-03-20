Is Five Below Inc. (FIVE) a good stock to buy now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is -59.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.01 and a high of $148.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $53.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.66% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.27, the stock is -43.28% and -50.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -56.26% off its SMA200. FIVE registered -55.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.14.

The stock witnessed a -55.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.16%, and is -27.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.95% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $1.76B in sales. and $1.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -64.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $435.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

520 institutions hold shares in Five Below Inc. (FIVE), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 105.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.41M, and float is at 54.01M with Short Float at 9.80%. Institutions hold 103.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.03 million shares valued at $643.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the FIVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.95 million shares valued at $632.74 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.15 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $402.56 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $250.12 million.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Makuen David N., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Makuen David N. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $118.23 per share for a total of $591157.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15148.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Vellios Thomas (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $133.31 per share for $8.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604186.0 shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, BULL KENNETH R (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 7,103 shares at an average price of $130.13 for $924290.0. The insider now directly holds 76,879 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 22.09% up over the past 12 months. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is -30.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.18.