Is Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) a good stock to buy now?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 66.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.57 and a high of $153.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $136.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $136.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.91% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -66.23% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.63, the stock is 10.92% and 25.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 74.17% off its SMA200. TDOC registered 125.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.59.

The stock witnessed a 18.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.14%, and is 17.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.81% over the week and 13.19% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $11.79B and $553.30M in sales. and $553.30M in sales Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.48% and -9.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $170.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.80% in year-over-year returns.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

579 institutions hold shares in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), with 875.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.20% while institutional investors hold 125.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.44M, and float is at 72.13M with Short Float at 21.69%. Institutions hold 124.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.16 million shares valued at $599.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the TDOC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.67 million shares valued at $558.25 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 5.73 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $479.9 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $422.8 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levy Lewis, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Levy Lewis sold 3,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $128.00 per share for a total of $456320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4380.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $126.51 per share for $250743.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7945.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,025 shares at an average price of $102.69 for $207947.0. The insider now directly holds 4,380 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -70.65% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.49.