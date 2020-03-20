Is there a cornucopia of returns in Bilibili Inc. (BILI) And Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are 11.92% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.81% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.83% down YTD and 16.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.44% and -24.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the BILI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 10, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BILI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $181.06. The forecasts give the Bilibili Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.85% or 16.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.10% in the current quarter to -$1.03, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.67, up 49.60% from -$3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.27 and -$0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.78 for the next year.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), on the other hand, is trading around $14.77 with a market cap of $2.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Air Lease Corporation (AL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 58.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $206.42 million. This represented a 62.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $548.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.71 billion from $21.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.39 billion, significantly higher than the $1.25 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.45 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Air Lease Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 1,160,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 844,146 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 44.1M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 106.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Lease Corporation having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $446.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 7.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $367.54 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.