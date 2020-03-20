Is there a cornucopia of returns in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) And Altria Group Inc. (MO)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are -26.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.23% or $3.81 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.01% and -28.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Nomura recommended the QCOM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the QCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.70. The forecasts give the QUALCOMM Incorporated stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.85% or 15.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.50% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, up 13.60% from $3.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.76 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 943,086 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 723,091. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,445 and 50,012 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON JAMES H, a EVP, Engineering QTI & CTO at the company, sold 18,012 shares worth $1.65 million at $91.47 per share on Feb 12. The EVP, Strategy and M&A had earlier sold another 15,957 QCOM shares valued at $1.43 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $89.91 per share. POLEK ERIN L (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 39 shares at $85.57 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $3337.0 while ROGERS ALEXANDER H, (EVP & President, QTL) sold 735 shares on Jan 21 for $70097.0 with each share fetching $95.37.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), on the other hand, is trading around $37.10 with a market cap of $76.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Altria Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 243,171 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,511 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.32M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.30% with a share float percentage of 1.86B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altria Group Inc. having a total of 2,159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 149.82 million shares worth more than $7.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 143.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.15 billion and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.