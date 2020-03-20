Is Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -36.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $12.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is -17.98% and -28.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing 9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.70% off its SMA200. VLY registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.79.

The stock witnessed a -33.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.92%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.05% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3174 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $1.32B in sales. and $1.32B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.91. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -40.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $285.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Valley National Bancorp (VLY), with 12.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 55.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 418.09M, and float is at 390.67M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 54.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 46.17 million shares valued at $501.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the VLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.13 million shares valued at $338.4 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 17.13 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $186.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 15.23 million with a market value of $174.37 million.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Janis Ronald H., the company’s Senior EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Janis Ronald H. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.98 per share for a total of $48860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17205.0 shares.

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Steans Jennifer W (Director) bought a total of 270,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.55 per share for $2.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 297450.0 shares of the VLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Steans Jennifer W (Director) acquired 55,000 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $412500.0. The insider now directly holds 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -48.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.21% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 14.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.7.