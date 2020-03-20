It makes sense to watch Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) And Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) shares are -18.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.86% or -$13.76 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.94% down YTD and -17.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.18% and -13.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the BDX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BDX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $220.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $273.85. The forecasts give the Becton Dickinson and Company stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $255.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.81% or 13.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $2.5, down from the $2.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.97, up 2.00% from $11.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.02 and $3.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 411,601 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,154. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,042 and 214,988 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fraser Claire, a Director at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $388074.0 at $258.72 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 4,349 BDX shares valued at $976481.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $224.53 per share. Campion Simon D (EVP and Segment President) sold 8,085 shares at $285.09 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $2.3 million while Mas Ribo Alberto, (EVP and Pres, Life Sciences) sold 1,430 shares on Feb 04 for $407550.0 with each share fetching $285.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), on the other hand, is trading around $34.43 with a market cap of $164.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XOM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.74 billion. This represented a 86.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $67.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $362.6 billion from $359.36 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $29.72 billion, significantly lower than the $36.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.36 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 1,068,368 shares. Insider sales totaled 209,671 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3M shares after the latest sales, with 50.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.30% with a share float percentage of 4.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exxon Mobil Corporation having a total of 3,303 institutions that hold shares in the company.