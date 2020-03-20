It makes sense to watch Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) And Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are -22.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.47% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.37% and -43.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 07, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the CPRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on September 21, 2018. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.17. The forecasts give the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.92% or 58.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.47, up 41.00% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 350,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

INGENITO GARY, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $466000.0 at $4.66 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 150,000 CPRX shares valued at $723150.0 on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $4.82 per share. INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) sold 100,000 shares at $4.50 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $449800.0 while O’Keeffe Charles B, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 11 for $46950.0 with each share fetching $4.70.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), on the other hand, is trading around $244.78 with a market cap of $1188.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $331.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Apple Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 382,725 shares. Insider sales totaled 342,909 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 7.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.00% with a share float percentage of 4.37B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Inc. having a total of 4,268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 329.32 million shares worth more than $96.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 277.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.57 billion and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.