It makes sense to watch International Paper Company (IP) And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -34.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.65% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.27% down YTD and -35.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.28% and -29.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the IP stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.67. The forecasts give the International Paper Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.15% or 11.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, down -3.80% from $4.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 387,262 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 236,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 352,851 and 134,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Young Ray G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $160425.0 at $32.09 per share on Mar 11. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 4,000 IP shares valued at $129626.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $32.41 per share. BONNOT VINCENT P (Vice President & Controller) bought 656 shares at $40.42 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $26513.0 while Ellis Clay R, (Senior Vice President) sold 2,611 shares on Feb 21 for $112939.0 with each share fetching $43.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.97 with a market cap of $405.76M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $595.5 million. This represented a 58.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.43 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$4.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.64 billion from $7.32 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $559.6 million, significantly lower than the $771.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $125.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,572,091 shares. Insider sales totaled 211,326 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 37.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 110.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.04 million shares worth more than $204.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.54 million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.