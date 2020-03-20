It makes sense to watch Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) And National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are -37.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.59% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.71% down YTD and -74.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.04% and -20.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 26, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the SPPI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 26, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SPPI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.25. The forecasts give the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.71% or 43.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.10% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,201,857 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 268,685. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 985,357 and 61,579 in purchases and sales respectively.

Riga Thomas J, a EVP, COO & CCO at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $7125.0 at $2.85 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 2,667 SPPI shares valued at $7601.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $2.85 per share. Turgeon Joseph W. (CEO & President) sold 3,750 shares at $2.85 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $10688.0 while GUSTAFSON KURT A, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,333 shares on Feb 20 for $9499.0 with each share fetching $2.85.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), on the other hand, is trading around $30.15 with a market cap of $5.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NNN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 62.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $200000.0. This represented a 99.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $173.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $501.73 million, significantly higher than the $471.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$245.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at National Retail Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 240,428 shares. Insider sales totaled 132,564 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.41M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.50% with a share float percentage of 170.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Retail Properties Inc. having a total of 616 institutions that hold shares in the company.