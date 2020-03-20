It makes sense to watch Yelp Inc. (YELP) And Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares are -52.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.56% or $2.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.13% and -50.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the YELP stock is a Underweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 14, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the YELP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.17. The forecasts give the Yelp Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.19% or 33.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.76, up 8.30% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 329,501 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 79,302. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 313,488 and 38,627 in purchases and sales respectively.

Miln James, a Interim CFO at the company, sold 1,201 shares worth $39273.0 at $32.70 per share on Feb 03. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 4,675 YELP shares valued at $158529.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $33.91 per share.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), on the other hand, is trading around $18.69 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $90.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 154,987 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,254 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.67M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 53.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company.