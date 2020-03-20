Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) turns bearish with loss of -0.18 points

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -35.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.95 and a high of $24.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.69, the stock is -28.13% and -34.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -29.78% off its SMA200. JEF registered -24.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.98.

The stock witnessed a -42.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.65%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.12% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $5.36B in sales. and $5.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.95. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.71% and -43.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

592 institutions hold shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), with 51.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.82% while institutional investors hold 96.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.11M, and float is at 224.64M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 79.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.79 million shares valued at $551.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.21% of the JEF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.74 million shares valued at $486.06 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Pacific Advisors, LP which holds 20.4 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $436.05 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 13.0 million with a market value of $277.85 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that STEINBERG JOSEPH S sold 257,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $21.03 per share for a total of $5.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.61 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that STEINBERG JOSEPH S (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 522,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $21.03 per share for $10.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the JEF stock.