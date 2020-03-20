Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Those Ticking Clocks

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares are -16.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.96% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.19% and -29.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the KGC stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on January 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the KGC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.07. The forecasts give the Kinross Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.75% or 21.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 6.40% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), on the other hand, is trading around $14.52 with a market cap of $38.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 225 times at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 188 times and accounting for 4,405,535 shares. Insider sales totaled 285,831 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 151.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 705.3M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.70% with a share float percentage of 1.48B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 52.2 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 51.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.