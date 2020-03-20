Legg Mason Inc. (LM) picks momentum as shares drop -2.71%

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) is 30.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $50.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42%.

Currently trading at $46.70, the stock is -5.11% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.1 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.17% off its SMA200. LM registered 65.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.91.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.73%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) has around 3246 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $2.90B in sales. and $2.90B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.59. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.16% and -7.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legg Mason Inc. (LM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legg Mason Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $727.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Legg Mason Inc. (LM), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.29% while institutional investors hold 89.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.26M, and float is at 84.95M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 87.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $297.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the LM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.82 million shares valued at $280.87 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $167.93 million, while Trian Fund Management, LP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $139.39 million.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Legg Mason Inc. (LM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEGG MASON, INC., the company’s Parent of Subadvisers. SEC filings show that LEGG MASON, INC. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $10.11 per share for a total of $17.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.89 million shares.

Legg Mason Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Nachtwey Peter (Sr. Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 11,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $48.32 per share for $548432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 175494.0 shares of the LM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Johnson Terence (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,436 shares at an average price of $49.92 for $71685.0. The insider now directly holds 125,366 shares of Legg Mason Inc. (LM).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading -50.13% down over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is -51.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.