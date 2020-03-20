Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -37.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $24.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is -21.44% and -31.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 17.11% at the moment leaves the stock -40.65% off its SMA200. AEO registered -55.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.40.

The stock witnessed a -34.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.36%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.18% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $4.31B in sales. and $4.31B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.15% and -62.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $901.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

404 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), with 11.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.98% while institutional investors hold 113.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.44M, and float is at 155.32M with Short Float at 10.53%. Institutions hold 105.12% of the Float.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spiegel Noel Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spiegel Noel Joseph bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $97000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Foyle Jennifer M. (Global Brand President-aerie) sold a total of 117,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $23.53 per share for $2.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63692.0 shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Kessler Charles F (Global Brand President-AE) disposed off 3,573 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $82179.0. The insider now directly holds 132,618 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -58.60% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -64.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.