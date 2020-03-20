Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is -8.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.51 and a high of $149.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $134.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.94% off its average median price target of $143.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.13% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.41, the stock is -8.80% and -10.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. KMB registered 5.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.47.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.51%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $47.35B and $18.45B in sales. and $18.45B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.82 with sales reaching $4.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,935 institutions hold shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 76.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.54M, and float is at 340.14M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 76.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.57 million shares valued at $3.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the KMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.01 million shares valued at $3.44 billion to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.5 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $2.54 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 8.56 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Tristram, the company’s President, EMEA. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Tristram sold 469 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $144.64 per share for a total of $67837.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5610.0 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Boston J. Scott (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 24,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $144.05 per share for $3.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11901.0 shares of the KMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Powell Aaron (President, KCP) disposed off 3,670 shares at an average price of $145.30 for $533269.0. The insider now directly holds 1,816 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -1.99% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.09% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.24.