Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -51.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $21.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $22.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.38% off the consensus price target high of $25.71 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.46% higher than the price target low of $10.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.93, the stock is -35.42% and -45.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock -45.87% off its SMA200. MFC registered -43.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.31.

The stock witnessed a -50.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.65%, and is -14.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $23.46B and $57.76B in sales. and $57.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.95 and Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -53.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $9.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

781 institutions hold shares in Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), with 311.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 55.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.36B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 55.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 133.52 million shares valued at $2.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the MFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 79.46 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 57.33 million shares representing 2.95% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 40.8 million with a market value of $827.82 million.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -58.56% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.