New Big Money Means Aphria Inc. (APHA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is -54.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -25.55% and -42.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.83 million and changing 10.80% at the moment leaves the stock -56.10% off its SMA200. APHA registered -76.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.35.

The stock witnessed a -44.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.00%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.98% over the week and 10.37% over the month.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) has around 620 employees, a market worth around $630.44M. Current P/E ratio is 7.89. Distance from 52-week low is 21.03% and -77.88% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 7.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 15.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.13M, and float is at 252.54M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 14.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.32 million shares valued at $32.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.57 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.43 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $7.49 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $6.18 million.