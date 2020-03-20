New Big Money Means Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -37.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.01 and a high of $91.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $54.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.86% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 15.77% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.75, the stock is -25.23% and -33.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -27.08% off its SMA200. BBY registered -20.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.04.

The stock witnessed a -39.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.60%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.01% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 125000 employees, a market worth around $16.72B and $43.64B in sales. and $43.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.71% and -40.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $9.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

992 institutions hold shares in Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), with 38.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.71% while institutional investors hold 95.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 305.35M, and float is at 220.64M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 81.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.91 million shares valued at $2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.40% of the BBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 21.59 million shares valued at $1.9 billion to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.82 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $1.56 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 11.37 million with a market value of $998.0 million.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scarlett Kathleen, the company’s CHRO & President, U.S. Retail. SEC filings show that Scarlett Kathleen sold 1,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $54.42 per share for a total of $71288.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33342.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Watson Mathew (SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO) sold a total of 806 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $54.42 per share for $43861.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19331.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Joly Hubert (Director) disposed off 21,966 shares at an average price of $54.42 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 497,196 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is -53.16% lower over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 30.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.