New Big Money Means International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -72.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 60.76% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -54.14% and -66.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.1 million and changing 8.71% at the moment leaves the stock -69.06% off its SMA200. IGT registered -68.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -71.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.27.

The stock witnessed a -71.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.47%, and is -32.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.45% over the week and 16.12% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 11922 employees, a market worth around $935.45M and $4.79B in sales. and $4.79B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.20. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.76% and -74.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT), with 106.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.04% while institutional investors hold 94.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.05M, and float is at 98.04M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 45.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boston Partners with over 9.85 million shares valued at $147.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the IGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 7.72 million shares valued at $115.57 million to account for 3.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.5 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $97.31 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 6.34 million with a market value of $94.9 million.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 0.65% higher over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -3.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.53% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.