NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) turns bullish with gain of 1.2 points

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: NBY) is 134.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 209.04% and 172.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.07 million and changing 394.40% at the moment leaves the stock 89.68% off its SMA200. NBY registered 9.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 118.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.80.

The stock witnessed a 164.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 154.24%, and is 379.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 96.23% over the week and 34.85% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $55.11M and $8.50M in sales. and $8.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is -96.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 555.02% and -62.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.50%).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $2.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -215.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.90% in year-over-year returns.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), with 7.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.53% while institutional investors hold 4.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.74M, and float is at 16.25M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 3.60% of the Float.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WU MIJIA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WU MIJIA sold 15,873 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $64127.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Fu Jian Ping (10% Owner) sold a total of 380,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.3 million shares of the NBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Co (10% Owner) disposed off 24,326 shares at an average price of $4.04 for $98277.0. The insider now directly holds 5,188,421 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) that is trading -55.35% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -229.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 325670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.