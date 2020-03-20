Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is -21.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -29.49% and -30.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -77.47% off its SMA200. ONTX registered -92.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3200.

The stock witnessed a -43.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.29%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $49.08M and $2.20M in sales. and $2.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 192.11% and -93.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-428.90%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 374.60% in year-over-year returns.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 90.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 13.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.61M, and float is at 137.20M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 13.33% of the Float.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reddy E Premkumar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reddy E Premkumar bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544546.0 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MARINO JAMES J (Director) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $0.20 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 166942.0 shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) acquired 149,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $29800.0. The insider now directly holds 149,426 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).