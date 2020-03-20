PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) stock Surged by 3.13 yesterday

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is -76.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $35.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.82% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -141.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is -60.31% and -70.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -73.31% off its SMA200. PBF registered -78.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -70.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.07.

The stock witnessed a -73.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.99%, and is -32.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.53% over the week and 17.30% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has around 3442 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $24.51B in sales. and $24.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 2.38. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.20% and -79.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $6.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.21M, and float is at 96.50M with Short Float at 6.89%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.99 million shares valued at $313.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.7 million shares valued at $304.26 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.91 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $248.1 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 7.09 million with a market value of $222.57 million.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $13.62 per share for a total of $544948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.8 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought a total of 30,621 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $14.78 per share for $452670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.76 million shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) acquired 130,000 shares at an average price of $20.50 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 21,725,901 shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -56.72% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -67.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.