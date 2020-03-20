Positives for GameStop Corp. (GME) as stock gains in recent trading

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is -31.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $11.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -161.88% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 7.41% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 11.14% at the moment leaves the stock -15.15% off its SMA200. GME registered -60.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.86%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.20% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $287.31M and $7.33B in sales. and $7.33B in sales Fwd P/E is 17.03. Distance from 52-week low is 33.02% and -62.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $2.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -452.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in GameStop Corp. (GME), with 7.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.09% while institutional investors hold 167.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.57M, and float is at 56.00M. Institutions hold 147.55% of the Float.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dunn Lizabeth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dunn Lizabeth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $5.38 per share for a total of $26900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32969.0 shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) bought a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $5.07 per share for $24843.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38119.0 shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, VRABECK KATHY P (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.29 for $105800.0. The insider now directly holds 79,327 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 30.09% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -20.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 63.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 23.97.