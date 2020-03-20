Positives for Novan Inc. (NOVN) as stock gains in recent trading

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is -89.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 77.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -19.69% and -35.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 9.68% at the moment leaves the stock -82.96% off its SMA200. NOVN registered -75.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9800.

The stock witnessed a -27.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.26%, and is -17.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.00% over the week and 32.84% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $20.40M and $4.90M in sales. and $4.90M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 58.14% and -90.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.90%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Novan Inc. (NOVN), with 7.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.93% while institutional investors hold 21.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.00M, and float is at 38.42M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 15.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 625435.0 shares valued at $1.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the NOVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 257967.0 shares valued at $815175.0 to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 107058.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $338303.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 103108.0 with a market value of $325821.0.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Novan Inc. (NOVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malin Life Sciences Holdings L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L sold 6,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $17289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Novan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) sold a total of 913 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $2.74 per share for $2502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the NOVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) disposed off 17,800 shares at an average price of $2.69 for $47882.0. The insider now directly holds 2,605,685 shares of Novan Inc. (NOVN).

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -30.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.06% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 399490.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.