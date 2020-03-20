Positives for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) as stock gains in recent trading

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -62.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $24.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 38.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.01, the stock is -51.88% and -59.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 35.30% at the moment leaves the stock -62.03% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -56.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.04.

The stock witnessed a -63.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.38%, and is -16.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.79% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $585.10M in sales. and $585.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.45% and -67.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $152.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 90.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.07M, and float is at 202.98M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 89.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.06 million shares valued at $662.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the SBRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.72 million shares valued at $591.57 million to account for 13.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 12.17 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $259.69 million, while Long Pond Capital, LP holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 8.73 million with a market value of $186.31 million.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOSTER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSTER MICHAEL J bought 9,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $74629.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42462.0 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FOSTER MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $7.75 per share for $24800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42801.0 shares of the SBRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, MATROS RICHARD K (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 113,000 shares at an average price of $24.05 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 959,989 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading -6.37% down over the past 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is -20.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.74% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.