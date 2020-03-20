RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is attracting new Institutional Money

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -73.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $19.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 28.15% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is -59.37% and -67.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 9.11% at the moment leaves the stock -71.58% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -74.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.37.

The stock witnessed a -70.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.39%, and is -35.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.29% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.57B in sales. and $1.57B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.65. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -75.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $342.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 96.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.75M, and float is at 165.96M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares valued at $442.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the RLJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.17 million shares valued at $410.56 million to account for 13.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 9.45 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $167.5 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 8.89 million with a market value of $157.61 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $25175.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48508.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Gibson Patricia L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.51 per share for $26275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46008.0 shares of the RLJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Gibson Patricia L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.62 for $63100.0. The insider now directly holds 43,508 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -68.00% down over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -76.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.