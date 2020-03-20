Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) turns bullish with gain of 0.57 points

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -26.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 38.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is -14.62% and -19.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 10.25% at the moment leaves the stock -35.25% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -35.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.45.

The stock witnessed a -17.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.61%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.11% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $795.06M and $102.40M in sales. and $102.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -92.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.44% and -55.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $17.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 119.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 69.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.70M, and float is at 115.03M with Short Float at 15.24%. Institutions hold 69.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.53 million shares valued at $79.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the SGMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.49 million shares valued at $71.05 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 7.75 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $64.84 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $62.67 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zakrzewski Joseph S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zakrzewski Joseph S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $24950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.02 per share for $90261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.67 for $28350.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months. PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) is -24.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.1.