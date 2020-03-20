Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Vs. CarGurus Inc. (CARG): Those Ticking Clocks

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares are -51.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.99% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.51% and -44.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the SKX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 23, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the SKX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.45. The forecasts give the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.5% or 24.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.46, up 10.20% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,064 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 633,055. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 441,564 and 258,071 in purchases and sales respectively.

GREENBERG MICHAEL, a President at the company, sold 40,336 shares worth $1.34 million at $33.23 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 32,016 SKX shares valued at $1.06 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $33.23 per share. GREENBERG ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,420 shares at $33.23 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.68 million while PACCIONE PHILLIP, (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 899 shares on Dec 12 for $37111.0 with each share fetching $41.28.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), on the other hand, is trading around $16.86 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 278 times at CarGurus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 895,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,995,769 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 257 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -236.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.23M shares after the latest sales, with -386.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 74.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarGurus Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.25 million shares worth more than $325.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with the investment firm holding over 7.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.8 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.