Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: General Mills Inc. (GIS), Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares are 0.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.05% or -$4.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.36% and 0.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, CFRA recommended the GIS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 18, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the GIS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.17. The forecasts give the General Mills Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.42% or -19.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $0.9, up from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.39, up 2.00% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 651,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 539,682. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,232 and 15,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nudi Jonathon, a Group President at the company, sold 18,951 shares worth $1.03 million at $54.52 per share on Oct 14. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 15,582 GIS shares valued at $855452.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $54.90 per share. Bruce Kofi A (Controller) sold 15,582 shares at $54.33 per share on Sep 20 for a total of $846497.0 while Church John R, (Chief SC & GBS Officer) sold 4,719 shares on Apr 03 for $239631.0 with each share fetching $50.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), on the other hand, is trading around $4.46 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Qurate Retail Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 629,179 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,101 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.81M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 378.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc. having a total of 541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.69 million shares worth more than $528.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 16.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 36.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.37 million and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.