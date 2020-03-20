Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS), Inseego Corp. (INSG)

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) shares are -28.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.62% or $5.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.69% down YTD and -28.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.56% and -31.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, William Blair recommended the HDS stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 17, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HDS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.15. The forecasts give the HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.27% or 4.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.40% in the current quarter to $0.67, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.9, down -1.40% from $3.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 716,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 981,395. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 59,080 and 201,101 in purchases and sales respectively.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, a Director at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $3.99 million at $39.90 per share on Jul 02. The Director had earlier bought another 600,000 HDS shares valued at $23.13 million on Sep 27. The shares were bought at $38.55 per share. JANA PARTNERS LLC (Director) sold 633,657 shares at $40.89 per share on Jul 01 for a total of $25.91 million while LEVITT EVAN, (SVP, CFO & CAO) sold 44,167 shares on Apr 22 for $1.91 million with each share fetching $43.16.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), on the other hand, is trading around $5.55 with a market cap of $533.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inseego Corp. (INSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INSG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.06 million. This represented a 54.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $52.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $161.37 million from $158.69 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.0 million, significantly lower than the -$1.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Inseego Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 29,228 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 681.5k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.90% with a share float percentage of 79.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inseego Corp. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $161.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Aviva Holdings Ltd. held 27.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.72 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.