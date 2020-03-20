Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are -69.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.49% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.53% and -69.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the NYMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.22. The forecasts give the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.71% or 61.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 126.50% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 803,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 49,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 706,749 and 23,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mumma Steven R, a CEO at the company, bought 32,000 shares worth $128640.0 at $4.02 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 7,500 NYMT shares valued at $30000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $4.00 per share. Reese Nathan R (Chief Operating Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $4.22 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $21099.0 while Serrano Jason T, (President) bought 60,000 shares on Mar 13 for $234759.0 with each share fetching $3.91.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), on the other hand, is trading around $212.97 with a market cap of $148.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $303.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at NVIDIA Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 337,354 shares. Insider sales totaled 563,053 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 82 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -66.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.59M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.00% with a share float percentage of 586.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NVIDIA Corporation having a total of 2,231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.24 million shares worth more than $11.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 44.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.53 billion and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.