Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Sabre Corporation (SABR), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares are -82.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.25% or -$1.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.57% down YTD and -83.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.64% and -82.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the SABR stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on February 27, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SABR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.30. The forecasts give the Sabre Corporation stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.78% or 57.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, down -5.50% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 637,791 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 362,535. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 535,942 and 168,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

MENKE SEAN E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 8,513 shares worth $196397.0 at $23.07 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 17,000 SABR shares valued at $369033.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $21.71 per share. MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares at $22.59 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $384100.0 while MENKE SEAN E, (President and CEO) sold 17,000 shares on Dec 02 for $379683.0 with each share fetching $22.33.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), on the other hand, is trading around $11.49 with a market cap of $6.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VICI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 87.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.15 million. This represented a 98.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $237.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $682.16 million, significantly higher than the $504.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $679.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at VICI Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 201,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 862.02k shares after the latest sales, with 30.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 466.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.