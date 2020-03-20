Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) up -47.75% since start of the year

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is -40.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $32.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.3% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is -26.64% and -33.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 7.21% at the moment leaves the stock -35.58% off its SMA200. SFIX registered -47.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.72.

The stock witnessed a -46.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.27%, and is 23.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.91% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $1.74B in sales. and $1.74B in sales Current P/E ratio is 62.49 and Fwd P/E is 1531.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.46% and -52.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $467.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.24% while institutional investors hold 89.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.16M, and float is at 53.08M with Short Float at 43.01%. Institutions hold 85.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 5.36 million shares valued at $137.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the SFIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 4.72 million shares valued at $121.23 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.25 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $109.08 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $72.93 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GURLEY J WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $12.76 per share for a total of $3.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 944507.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 36,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $28.37 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 36,641 shares at an average price of $28.32 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading -61.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.6% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.22.