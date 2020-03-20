Stocks that are not receiving major attention: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), Wipro Limited (WIT)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are -24.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.77% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.84% and -45.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the DDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 19, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the DDD stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.92. The forecasts give the 3D Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.57% or -66.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, up 2.70% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,965. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,771 and 62,371 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stern Sadie, a EVP, People and Culture at the company, sold 3,178 shares worth $30445.0 at $9.58 per share on Mar 04. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec had earlier sold another 3,234 DDD shares valued at $30967.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $9.58 per share. SCHULTZ PHILIP C. (EVP, Operations) sold 3,730 shares at $9.58 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $35733.0 while Krishnan Radhika, (EVP, Software and Healthcare) sold 3,630 shares on Mar 04 for $34757.0 with each share fetching $9.57.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.57 with a market cap of $14.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 79.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wipro Limited having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.0 million shares worth more than $67.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.64 million and represent 17.08% of shares outstanding.