Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) shares are -20.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.14% or $3.6 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.72% down YTD and -20.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.55% and -22.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the ICE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ICE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $73.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.18. The forecasts give the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.02% or 24.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, up 7.00% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.99 and $1.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 131 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 744,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,068,063. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 516,651 and 579,282 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wassersug Mark, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 2,982 shares worth $265040.0 at $88.88 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 175,000 ICE shares valued at $15.26 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $87.22 per share. Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold 37,232 shares at $93.89 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $3.5 million while Hill Scott A, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,449 shares on Feb 25 for $2.55 million with each share fetching $92.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), on the other hand, is trading around $2.04 with a market cap of $454.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BKD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $431.79 million. This represented a 56.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $986.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.19 billion from $7.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $68.57 million while total current assets were at $596.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $216.41 million, significantly higher than the $203.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$87.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 960,676 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,731 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.55M shares after the latest sales, with 37.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.10% with a share float percentage of 180.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 17.63 million shares worth more than $128.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Glenview Capital Management, LLC held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.25 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.