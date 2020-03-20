Stocks that are not receiving major attention: The Boeing Company (BA), Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are -70.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.10% or -$4.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.08% down YTD and -70.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.90% and -71.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $97.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $322.22. The forecasts give the The Boeing Company stock a price target range of $440.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.79% or 34.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -258.50% in the current quarter to -$1.02, down from the $3.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, up 14.20% from -$3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 113,827 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,827 and 67,890 in purchases and sales respectively.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.13 with a market cap of $702.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RIG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.0 million. This represented a 98.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $792.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.11 billion from $24.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $340.0 million, significantly lower than the $558.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$47.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Transocean Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 915,886 shares. Insider sales totaled 333,551 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.36M shares after the latest sales, with 2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.80% with a share float percentage of 571.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company.