Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -23.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.78% down YTD and -15.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.87% and -19.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Stifel recommended the CRON stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.87. The forecasts give the Cronos Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.93. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.28% or -19.07%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), on the other hand, is trading around $54.32 with a market cap of $31.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MNST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $294.16 million. This represented a 71.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.15 billion from $5.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $533.06 million while total current assets were at $2.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.11 billion, significantly lower than the $1.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.01 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Monster Beverage Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 189,737 shares. Insider sales totaled 175,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 53.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.50% with a share float percentage of 484.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corporation having a total of 897 institutions that hold shares in the company.