Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are -55.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.09% or $2.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.18% down YTD and -56.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.54% and -60.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the EXPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.90. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.72.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to -$0.75, down from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.84, down -3.50% from $6.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$6.17 and $2.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,037,134 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 388,754. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 149,738 and 130,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

Soliday Lance A, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 2,722 shares worth $332609.0 at $122.19 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y had earlier sold another 23,349 EXPE shares valued at $1.84 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $78.97 per share. Kern Peter M (Vice Chairman) bought 23,070 shares at $108.33 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $2.5 million while Gieselman Jon T., (Director) bought 2,393 shares on Dec 05 for $249565.0 with each share fetching $104.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), on the other hand, is trading around $33.52 with a market cap of $13.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.0 million. This represented a 97.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.49 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 342,323 shares. Insider sales totaled 200,614 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 355.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. having a total of 999 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.97 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 32.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.