Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are 44.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.48% or -$3.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 53.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.77% and 49.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the MRNA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MRNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.22. The forecasts give the Moderna Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.33% or 5.77%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.56, down -29.50% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 114 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 864,589 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,427,383. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 63,742 and 934,954 in purchases and sales respectively.

Andres Juan, sold 16,317 shares worth $507088.0 at $31.08 per share on Mar 17. The insider had earlier sold another 15,281 MRNA shares valued at $480277.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $31.43 per share. Kim Lorence H. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares at $26.19 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $523819.0 while Zaks Tal Zvi, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 13 for $230000.0 with each share fetching $23.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), on the other hand, is trading around $10.35 with a market cap of $8.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 277,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 513,207 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.32M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 697.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company.